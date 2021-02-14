Westerville (Ohio) South class of 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders was one of the top prospects at the Best of the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday. Per Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, Saunders ran in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash.

Saunders is a four-star star prospect who committed to Penn State last July. His recruiting remains active despite his early pledge.