Notre Dame In Pursuit Of Penn State WR Commit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Westerville (Ohio) South class of 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders was one of the top prospects at the Best of the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday. Per Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt, Saunders ran in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash.
Saunders is a four-star star prospect who committed to Penn State last July. His recruiting remains active despite his early pledge.
“I’m committed to Penn State right now, but I’m always open to talking to coaches and building relationships,” Saunders said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news