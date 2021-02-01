Lander Barton isn’t the first high profile athlete in his family.

Barton has three older siblings, all of whom played for the Utah Utes. His parents went to Utah as well. His oldest brother, Jackson, is an offensive tackle for the New York Giants, and Cody is a linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks. His sister, Dani, starred on the Utes’ volleyball team.

His father, Paul, played baseball and football for Utah before being a part of the Toronto Blue Jays organization in the early 90s. Lastly, Barton’s mother, Mikki, was a 1993 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a three-time first-team all-WAC basketball pick.

The youngest Barton is a big-time athlete as well. Ranked as a four-star prospect and No. 24 outside linebacker in the 2022 class per Rivals, Barton holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and of course Utah, among others.