Arlington (Texas) athlete Jahari Rogers went from unknown to a national recruit almost overnight.

After starring at quarterback for his high school team, Rogers started to receive plenty of attention as a quarterback. Since the turn of the calendar year, Rogers has amassed a whopping 23 Division I scholarships.

Notre Dame jumped in the mix for Rogers in April and is making its case to pluck one of the best talents the Lone Star State has to offer this recruiting cycle.