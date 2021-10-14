Notre Dame in early on massive 2023 nose tackle

It started just like any other Wednesday, but the class of 2023 defensive line recruit from Los Angeles Cathedral finished the day armed with his two new scholarship offers. Nevada and Notre Dame joined his offer sheet that already had Fresno State and Utah on it.

“It did catch me surprise, especially knowing how big Notre Dame is,” Sanders said. “I wasn’t expecting that this week. Having my family not have to pay for college is a blessing.”

Notre Dame reached out to Sanders on Sept. 1 and stayed in contact with him in the following few weeks. He received the offer during a phone call with defensive line coach Mike Elston.

“He’s a cool, straightforward guy,” Sanders said. “You can tell he really knows his stuff with all that they do on their defensive line. I’d feel really good being coached by him if I were to commit there.”

During their conversation, they had small talk about Sanders’ academic successes, his size at 6-3, 295 pounds and how Elston had been doing his homework on the junior recruit.