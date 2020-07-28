Jefferson (Ga.) High class of 2022 athlete Malaki Starks hasn’t seen his recruitment slow down during the pandemic. Just in the past couple of days, he has picked up offers from Mississippi State and USC to go along with more than a dozen other schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee. “It hasn’t slowed down any as far as talking to coaches,” Starks said. “I haven’t been able to go to take a visit, but I’m in contact with some coaches and building relationships. I’ve been trying to call as many coaches as I can.” Starks has kept in consistent contact with Clemson, Georgia, Florida State and a few others. He has been in touch with Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph on a few occasions since the Irish offered him in May.

Fighting Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph has been in contact with Georgia athlete Malaki Starks. (Rivals.com)

“We talked about family, football season and about Notre Dame,” Starks said about his recent chat with Joseph. “I was planning on taking a visit there, but the coronavirus stuff happened. We were talking about the school.” Starks is looking forward to meeting Joseph at some point in person, but in the meantime the four-star prospect is enjoying his phone conversations with the Fighting Irish coach. “He’s a really cool guy,” Starks said. “I feel like he’s a great coach. He’s very humble.” The 6-2, 191-pounder will admit that he is still very green when it comes to his knowledge of Notre Dame.