Notre Dame Impresses Rising 2022 DB On Zoom Call
The Notre Dame coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting front, offering a handful of new prospects in the 2022 class and strengthening relationships with longtime targets.
Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith class of 2022 safety Sherrod Covil received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame last summer during a conversation with then-defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
Covil kept in touch with Notre Dame defensive analyst Nick Lezynski throughout the fall and even with Lea's departure, the Irish's recruitment of Covil hasn't missed a beat.
Covil informed BlueandGold.com that he and his parents had a two-hour Zoom call with Lezynski on Wednesday afternoon.
