Notre Dame Hosting CB Target For Virtual Visit Friday
The NCAA extended the dead period once again on Thursday. College coaches and high school football prospects will not be able to have face-to-face interaction through Aug. 31.
“Virtual visits” continue to play an important role in the recruiting process in the meantime, and the Irish will be on a Zoom call Friday afternoon with a cornerback target in the 2021 class.
We’re told that Encino (Calif.) Crespi Carmelite’s Chance Tucker will have a virtual visit with the staff.
Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will certainly be on the call, but at this point we’re unsure which other Irish staffers will be on it. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian would be my guess.
The Fighting Irish offered the 6-1, 165-pounder on June 2, joining Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington and others on Tucker’s offer sheet.
Tucker earned his first scholarship offer from BYU last summer, but didn’t receive his next offer until March 2020 from UNLV.
And even during this quarantine era with no spring evaluation period, the three-star prospect has seen his recruitment blow up.
“It’s going well,” Tucker previously said of the recruiting process. “I’m still keeping everything open. I’m just starting to narrow down my options. Obviously, this Notre Dame offer is a huge one. It’s a difference maker. I’ve been enjoying this process. It’s very unique.”
Tucker had been in contact with an Irish staffer a few weeks before the offer came, and he sent in a video of him working out for the coaches to see. Then, Mickens got in contact with Tucker.
“Coach Mickens texted me and we were talking throughout that time,” Tucker explained. “We also hopped on the phone a couple times. And then [Tuesday] we were on a call and he offered me. It surprised me, but at the same time, I expected it a little bit. I’m blessed and honored to have this opportunity.
“I was definitely excited. Notre Dame is a great place, great school, great institution. It also has a great football program, so it’s the best of both worlds. It’s very prestigious academically. What more can you ask for?”
In 13 games last fall, Tucker posted 58 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). At receiver, he caught 13 passes for 176 yards and two scores.
Notre Dame has three defensive back commitments in the 2021 class. Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters, Bloomingdale (Fla.) High’s Philip Riley and Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes have all pledged to the Fighting Irish in the past four and a half months.
