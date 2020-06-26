The NCAA extended the dead period once again on Thursday. College coaches and high school football prospects will not be able to have face-to-face interaction through Aug. 31. “Virtual visits” continue to play an important role in the recruiting process in the meantime, and the Irish will be on a Zoom call Friday afternoon with a cornerback target in the 2021 class.

Notre Dame offered Encino (Calif.) Crespi Carmelite three-star cornerback Chance Tucker on June 2.

We’re told that Encino (Calif.) Crespi Carmelite’s Chance Tucker will have a virtual visit with the staff. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will certainly be on the call, but at this point we’re unsure which other Irish staffers will be on it. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian would be my guess. The Fighting Irish offered the 6-1, 165-pounder on June 2, joining Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington and others on Tucker’s offer sheet. Tucker earned his first scholarship offer from BYU last summer, but didn’t receive his next offer until March 2020 from UNLV. And even during this quarantine era with no spring evaluation period, the three-star prospect has seen his recruitment blow up. “It’s going well,” Tucker previously said of the recruiting process. “I’m still keeping everything open. I’m just starting to narrow down my options. Obviously, this Notre Dame offer is a huge one. It’s a difference maker. I’ve been enjoying this process. It’s very unique.”