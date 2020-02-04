Notre Dame Hopes To Get Talented Georgia DE On Campus
The recruiting process has been kind to Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County class of 2021 defensive end Joshua Robinson. He picked up several new offers during the January contact period as schools show increased interest in him.
"It's been a lot," Robinson said. "A lot of coaches have been texting and a lot of new offers."
Notre Dame is one of Robinson's biggest scholarship offers. Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston made a few stops in the Peach State in January and checked in at Douglas County.
"One of their coaches followed me on Twitter, but I wasn't really expecting anything," Robinson said. "So yeah, the offer came out of nowhere. I was happy that they offered me. I didn't even know that they knew me."
