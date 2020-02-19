Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett has two nationally regarded class of 2021 prospects on its team, and their respective recruiting processes have completely blown up over the past several months.

Their roads to get to this point were a bit different though. Barrett Carter, the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker, earned his first offer from Temple May of 2018, and he steadily has picked up offers since then. He's well over 50 offers at this point.

Jordan Hancock, the nation's No. 136 prospect and No. 10 cornerback, landed his first offer from Kentucky in January of 2019. His recruiting process didn't erupt until this past fall, but he's one of the hottest prospect in the country.