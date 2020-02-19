Notre Dame Hopes To Get Rivals250 CB Jordan Hancock On Campus
Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett has two nationally regarded class of 2021 prospects on its team, and their respective recruiting processes have completely blown up over the past several months.
Their roads to get to this point were a bit different though. Barrett Carter, the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker, earned his first offer from Temple May of 2018, and he steadily has picked up offers since then. He's well over 50 offers at this point.
Jordan Hancock, the nation's No. 136 prospect and No. 10 cornerback, landed his first offer from Kentucky in January of 2019. His recruiting process didn't erupt until this past fall, but he's one of the hottest prospect in the country.
"I thought it would be like this, but I didn't know how hard of a decision it would be," Hancock said.
Hancock certainly doesn't lack his options on the recruiting front as he holds over 40 scholarship offers. Narrowing his recruitment down won't be easy, but taking visits to some new schools could help him see which places he likes and which he doesn't as much.
