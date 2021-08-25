Notre Dame Hoops Commit Dom Campbell, Several Targets Earn Ranking Bumps

Dom Campbell elevated himself from mid-major prospect to Notre Dame commit in a two-month span this summer. The 2022 Phillips Exeter Academy forward’s recruitment took off at an AAU tournament in late May after two standout performances against top-100 centers. High-major offers rolled in. Notre Dame was the first. By the end of June, a school from each of the Power Five leagues and the Big East had offered. He set three visits for June and chose Notre Dame – where he made his last visit – July 21. All told, that’s the recruiting arc of a mega-riser. His ranking now reflects it.

Dom Campbell is now a four-star prospect ranked inside the top 100. (Middlesex Magic)

Campbell is now a four-star recruit and the No. 96 player in the 2022 Rivals150, which updated Wednesday. The 6-8 forward was previously unranked, though his inclusion in the refreshed rankings has long been expected after his breakout summer. He is Notre Dame’s lone commit in the class. All of Notre Dame’s uncommitted targets earned ranking bumps as well, starting with another player who launched up the board. Four-star Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding wing Cam Whitmore moved up 79 spots to No. 22 overall. He’s on the cusp of five-star status. Behind him, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere four-star guard J.J. Starling rose six spots to No. 40 overall. The 6-3, 170-pound combo guard is originally from the Syracuse, N.Y. area and has been one of Notre Dame’s top 2022 targets since last summer. He was on campus at Notre Dame for unofficial visits twice in June.