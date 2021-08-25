Notre Dame Hoops Commit Dom Campbell, Several Targets Earn Ranking Bumps
Dom Campbell elevated himself from mid-major prospect to Notre Dame commit in a two-month span this summer.
The 2022 Phillips Exeter Academy forward’s recruitment took off at an AAU tournament in late May after two standout performances against top-100 centers. High-major offers rolled in.
Notre Dame was the first. By the end of June, a school from each of the Power Five leagues and the Big East had offered. He set three visits for June and chose Notre Dame – where he made his last visit – July 21.
All told, that’s the recruiting arc of a mega-riser.
His ranking now reflects it.
Campbell is now a four-star recruit and the No. 96 player in the 2022 Rivals150, which updated Wednesday. The 6-8 forward was previously unranked, though his inclusion in the refreshed rankings has long been expected after his breakout summer. He is Notre Dame’s lone commit in the class.
All of Notre Dame’s uncommitted targets earned ranking bumps as well, starting with another player who launched up the board. Four-star Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding wing Cam Whitmore moved up 79 spots to No. 22 overall. He’s on the cusp of five-star status.
Behind him, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere four-star guard J.J. Starling rose six spots to No. 40 overall. The 6-3, 170-pound combo guard is originally from the Syracuse, N.Y. area and has been one of Notre Dame’s top 2022 targets since last summer. He was on campus at Notre Dame for unofficial visits twice in June.
Another longtime target, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice, moved up 13 spots to No. 44 overall. Grand Island (Neb.) High wing Isaac Traudt jumped to No. 60 overall, a seven-spot rise. Grand Blanc (Mich.) High wing Ty Rodgers, who added a Notre Dame offer in late July, vaulted to No. 66 overall from his prior No. 82 ranking. All three players are four-star recruits.
Campbell joined two other Irish recruiting targets as movers into the Rivals150. Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More guard Desmond Claude is the No. 129 player in the class, while Scottsdale (Ariz.) Sunnyslope forward Elijah Saunders is ranked 145th overall. Both players are three-star recruits and added Notre Dame offers this summer.
Saunders is the most recent player to receive an offer from Notre Dame. He picked it up Aug. 17 after Notre Dame watched him play earlier in the summer.
Notre Dame is expected to sign three or four 2022 players this fall. The Irish are planning to host official visitors on the Sept. 11 and 18 home football weekends.
