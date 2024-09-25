PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Notre Dame holds off Michigan State, IU to land Jalen Haralson

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

Another major national prospect flew off the board on Wednesday, when forward Jalen Haralson, the No. 17 player in the Rivals150, announced his commitment to Notre Dame. The four-star forward chose the Irish over fellow finalists Indiana and Michigan State.

Haralson has the kind of versatile offensive game that will allow him to make an impact at the high-major level as a freshman next season, and could grow into a certified star down the road. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy examines what Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry is getting in the 6-foot-6 Haralson as well as what it means for the big picture of Fighting Irish hoops.

WHAT NOTRE DAME IS GETTING

A modern, 6-foot-6 wing that oozes versatility and impacts winning in a number of ways, Haralson is a certified shot-creator for both himself and others and feels comfortable handling the ball. He can also serve as a small-ball four if the situation calls for it. The five-star forward is comfortable initiating offense, pushing the breaks and taking defenders off the bounce, as he’s one of the more reliable in-traffic finishers in the class. His long-range jumper is well above average but not the focal point of his offensive game. He functions best as a point-forward of sorts thanks to his athleticism, floor vision and knack for making wise decisions with the ball in his hands. He’ll take the next step as his jumper becomes more consistent and he adds muscle in a college conditioning program. Friendly, there’s major upside seeing as though he’s capable of defending 1-4 on most nights and will become even more of a weapon in that end of the floor as he gets stronger. Haralson is an excellent positional rebounder, and his skill on that front should translate to the college well rather seamlessly.


WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE FIGHTING IRISH 

Things seem to be progressing nicely in South Bend, as recruiting momentum is clearly building. Fighting Irish fans were treated to an appetizer of sorts earlier this week when the program landed four-star prospect Brady Koehler. Now, however, the main course has arrived. Beating out regional rivals Indiana and Michigan State for the No.17 player in the country feels like a signpost moment for the Shrewsberry Era of Notre Dame basketball as Haralson is one of the highest-rated commits in program history. The Irish’s recent recruiting run suggests that all the resources are present for the team to be competitive in the age of NIL despite a rocky first season for Shrewsberry a year ago.

