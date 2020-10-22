Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy is off to a dominant 6-0 start to the 2020 season, and linebacker Langston Patterson has helped lead the Lions on both sides of the ball.

The class of 2022 standout has 36 carries for 300 yards and seven touchdowns at running back, and from his linebacker spot, Patterson has posted 45 tackles (10.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

Patterson landed a new offer from Colorado in early October, but his other 14 scholarships came prior to his junior season. Patterson reports that his recruiting process has been going smooth despite not being able to take any visits for several months.

“Phone calls have been going well; it’s been a lot of texting and phone calls,” said Patterson.