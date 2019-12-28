BlueAndGold

Notre Dame Highlights vs. Iowa State
Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, while senior running back Tony Jones Jr. carried the ball 11 times for 135 yards and a score, to help lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.
Below are the highlights from the game.
