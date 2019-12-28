News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 16:06:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Highlights vs. Iowa State

BlueAndGold
Staff

Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, while senior running back Tony Jones Jr. carried the ball 11 times for 135 yards and a score, to help lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

Below are the highlights from the game.

----

