One of Notre Dame’s top receiver targets in the 2022 cycle hails from SEC country.

Last October, Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor, who recruits the state of Alabama for Notre Dame, dished out an offer to Saraland (Ala.) High's Jarel Williams. At the time, Williams only held a few other scholarship offers.

Currently, he’s up to 17 schools on his offer sheet, including the likes of Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia.