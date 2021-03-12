Notre Dame Heavily Involved With Alabama Playmaker
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of Notre Dame’s top receiver targets in the 2022 cycle hails from SEC country.
Last October, Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor, who recruits the state of Alabama for Notre Dame, dished out an offer to Saraland (Ala.) High's Jarel Williams. At the time, Williams only held a few other scholarship offers.
Currently, he’s up to 17 schools on his offer sheet, including the likes of Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia.
Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have been in pursuit of the 6-3, 175-pounder. On March 2, Williams had a video call with the two Irish coaches.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news