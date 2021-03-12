 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Heavily Involved With Alabama Playmaker Jarel Williams
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-12 11:46:49 -0600') }} football

Notre Dame Heavily Involved With Alabama Playmaker

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
One of Notre Dame’s top receiver targets in the 2022 cycle hails from SEC country.

Last October, Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor, who recruits the state of Alabama for Notre Dame, dished out an offer to Saraland (Ala.) High's Jarel Williams. At the time, Williams only held a few other scholarship offers.

Currently, he’s up to 17 schools on his offer sheet, including the likes of Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia.

Can the Fighting Irish pull another talented receiver from the South?
Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have been in pursuit of the 6-3, 175-pounder. On March 2, Williams had a video call with the two Irish coaches.

