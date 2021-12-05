Notre Dame headed to Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State to start Freeman era

The Marcus Freeman era begins on New Year’s Day. Notre Dame will play Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., which will mark Freeman’s head coaching debut. Freeman was named the 30th head coach in Notre Dame history Friday, four days after Brian Kelly left for LSU after 12 seasons in the job. He takes over an 11-1 team that finished No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, missing out on the semifinal bowls by one spot.

Notre Dame will end its 2021 season in the Fiesta Bowl. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame enters the postseason on a seven-game winning streak and has not lost since Oct. 2 against Cincinnati. Its playoff consolation prize is a top-10 meeting with a team it has never faced and a chance to end a nine-game major bowl losing streak that stretches back to the 1994 season. The team's last win in what are now the New Year's Six bowls was a 24-21 victory over Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1994. “A great opportunity to win 12 games and right some of the wrongs of the past," Freeman said on ESPN's selection show telecast. "We haven’t been so successful in these New Year’s Day bowls. It’ll be a motivated team and a motivated coaching staff. We’re excited for the opportunity.” Like Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) earned a New Year’s Six bowl game at-large bid. The Cowboys lost 21-16 to No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday after their fourth-and-goal rush attempt in the final minute left came up inches short of a touchdown.