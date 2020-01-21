News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 16:37:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly Out Recruiting In Southern California

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made a couple of recruiting stops last Friday in Indianapolis and Detroit.

Along with director of player personnel Dave Peloquin, the Irish head coach made a cross country visit to check in at the high school of Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame's electric quarterback pledge in the 2021 class.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Tyler Buchner is Notre Dame's prized quarterback pledge in the 2021 class.
Tyler Buchner is Notre Dame's prized quarterback pledge in the 2021 class.

During the contact period, college coaches are limited to a "bump" in with high school recruits on the road. The big part of these visits is for coaches to show love and express their interest to prospects.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}