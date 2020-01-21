Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly Out Recruiting In Southern California
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made a couple of recruiting stops last Friday in Indianapolis and Detroit.
Along with director of player personnel Dave Peloquin, the Irish head coach made a cross country visit to check in at the high school of Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame's electric quarterback pledge in the 2021 class.
During the contact period, college coaches are limited to a "bump" in with high school recruits on the road. The big part of these visits is for coaches to show love and express their interest to prospects.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news