Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly Explains Marcus Freeman ‘Next Head Coach’ Quote

Social media exploded last week when reporters and fans alike took a quote from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly out of context. As part of the NBC Sports series “Race and Sports: A Candid Conversation,” Kelly said something that could be a bit misleading if taken out of context.

Kelly clarified that comment during a press conference on Monday. Here’s his full explanation.

“We were talking about race,” Kelly said. “We weren’t talking about Notre Dame at all. It’s like anything else — somebody took the comments and inserted ‘Notre Dame’ in it. It had nothing to do with Notre Dame.

“We were talking about giving qualified people, in particular African American and Black leaders the opportunity to lead. I’ve done that in my football program with director of operations, I think I alluded to that. We were talking about coaches, and I said the next head coach will be Marcus Freeman. That got taken as the next head coach at Notre Dame, but that was never part of the equation. I was talking about him being the next Black head coach in terms of that will be the next head coach that is Black in the country.

“It’s just one of things when you’re on a golf course talking about race in America and everybody else thought I was talking about Notre Dame football. So, it is what it is. I don’t know if I clarified it any. I think it’s still going to be taken as, ‘He’s going to be the next head coach.’ But if you think about it, why would somebody ask me, ‘Hey, who’s going to be the next head coach?’ I’d be pretty offended.”

Kelly said that last line with a chuckle, giving the room full of reporters a good laugh. Kelly starts his 12th season as Notre Dame’s head coach this Sunday when the No. 9 Fighting Irish take on Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. It’ll be the first game Kelly and Freeman coach together on the Notre Dame sideline. Freeman spent the last three seasons as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator.

Kelly needs four more wins to pass Knute Rockne for the most all-time wins in Notre Dame history. He currently has 102 victories at Notre Dame and 273 in his 30-year career.