A record 10 early enrollees were part of Notre Dame’s 22-man freshman class this year that reported for summer school this past week.

While jersey numbers were issued to those 10 prior to spring drills, the remaining 12 have been given their own, which can still be subject to change, depending on circumstances this fall. Here is a breakdown by position of all 22. Future features will include the best to wear the number at Notre Dame, either at that position or elsewhere, if not both:





Quarterback: Brendon Clark (7)

This prominent digit among Notre Dame quarterbacks will also be shared by sophomore safety Derrik Allen.





Running Back: Kyren Williams (23)

Fellow freshman and safety Litchfield Ajavon will also don this number that was vacated by two-time captain Drue Tranquill. That means Williams and Ajavon could not play on special teams at the same time unless one switches his number.





Wide Receivers: Cam Hart (9) & Kendall Abdur-Rahman (22)

Senior drop end Daelin Hayes will don Hart’s digit on defense, as will fifth-year senior Mike linebacker Asmar Bilal with Abdur-Rahman.





Offensive Line: Zeke Correll (52), John Olmstead (71), Andrew Kristofic (73) & Quinn Carroll (77)

All four were early enrollees who practiced during the spring. Since Notre Dame's initial year of accepting early enrollees in 2006, this marked the first time where an entire position group anywhere with multiple players enrolled early together. Only center Correll will have a duplicate number, with sophomore linebacker Bo Bauer.