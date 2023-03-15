The uncertainty around Olivia Miles' availability for Notre Dame's NCAA Tournament run didn't hurt her All-America case. The Associated Press named the star Irish point guard as one if its second team All-Americans on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-10 Miles earned the second AP All-America recognition of her career after being named with honorable mention last year.

Miles made a case for herself in the 2022-23 season as the only player in Division I to average at least 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals per game. She remains Notre Dame's team leader in rebounds (7.3), assists (6.9) and steals (2.1) and is second in scoring (14.3 points per game) behind fellow sophomore guard Sonia Citron (14.7).

Citron received an AP All-America honorable mention for her play this season. She overtook Miles in scoring average after Miles went down with a right knee injury in the regular season finale at Louisville. Citron is making 49.5% of her field goals (158-of-319) and 43.9% of her 3-pointers (47-of-107).

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said Sunday the team would "know more this week" about Miles' health. The third-seeded Irish (25-5) are set to host No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9) on Friday in Purcell Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Miles was also named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women's All-America third team on Wednesday. She became the first USBWA All-America selection from Notre Dame since Arike Ogunbowale for the 2018-19 season.