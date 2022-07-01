 InsideNDSports - Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron sidelined by minor foot surgery
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron sidelined by minor foot surgery

Sophomore guard Sonia Citron (far right) is expected to be out of the protective boot in about a month.
Sophomore guard Sonia Citron (far right) is expected to be out of the protective boot in about a month. (Notre Dame Athletics)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
@EHansenND

In a summer team photo head coach Niele Ivey tweeted out on Friday, proclaiming “an amazing week of workouts,” Notre Dame sophomore guard Sonia Citron is on crutches with her left foot in a protective boot.

A team spokesperson clarified that Citron recently underwent minor surgery on her left big toe and is expected to be out of the boot in about a month.

The ACC Freshman of the Year averaged 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds last season for the Irish, while shooting .449 from the field, .341 from the arc and .843 from the free-throw line. She was second on the team in steals with 54.

The 6-foot-1 Eastchester, N.Y., product played in all 33 games for the Irish in 2021-22, starting 16 of them. The Irish were 24-9 last season, reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Also in the team picture is former Notre Dame men’s basketball standout Demetrius Jackson. He stopped by for the day on Friday to help the team with some shooting drills.

Jackson is a former second-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics. The former NBA player also had stints with Houston and Philadelphia. His most recent pro basketball experience came in 2021 with Joventut Badalona in Spain.

Projected Notre Dame 2022-23 Roster
Player Position Height Class

Jenna Brown

Guard

5-10

Graduate

Lauren Ebo

Center

6-4

Graduate

Dara Mabrey

Guard

5-7

Graduate

Natalija Marshall

Forward

6-5

Junior

Kylee Watson

Forward

6-4

Junior

Maddy Westbeld

Forward

6-3

Junior

Sonia Citron

Guard

6-1

Sophomore

Olivia Miles

Guard

5-10

Sophomore

KK Bransford

Guard

5-11

Freshman
The players listed above are expected to be on scholarship for Notre Dame women's basketball in the 2022-23 season.

