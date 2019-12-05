Notre Dame Guard Robby Carmody Suffers ACL Injury; Out For The Year
An MRI conducted Thursday morning confirmed that Notre Dame sophomore guard Robby Carmody suffered a left ACL injury in last night’s 72-51 loss at No. 3 Maryland. He will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
With less than a minute remaining in the game, Carmody landed awkwardly when he was fouled on a dunk attempt.
A high-energy, hard-nosed player with disregard for his body when it comes to diving for loose balls or taking charges, the 6-4, 201-pound Carmody had not started a game this season for the 6-2 Fighting Irish but had been an instant spark off the bench. He averaged 5.4 points per contest while converting 13 of 26 field goals (0 of 6 from three-point range), but he also was the team’s best and most aggressive driver to the basket (resulting in 12 of 17 free throws converted) and provided full-court pressure defense.
A year ago around this time (after nine games), Carmody took a medical redshirt as a freshman because of a torn labrum. Earlier in that season he had become the first Fighting Irish freshman in 16 years to start an opener.
The setback came a couple of days after head coach Mike Brey announced that sophomore center Chris Doherty would transfer later this year and is no longer part of the team.
Coupled with Carmody’s injury, that leaves Notre Dame with eight scholarship players for the balance of this campaign. A ninth, guard Cormac Ryan, transferred from Stanford this summer and, per NCAA rules, is not eligible to play this season. The eight scholarship players currently available are:
• Fifth-year senior wing Rex Pflueger.
• Seniors John Mooney and Juwan Durham up front plus guards T.J. Gibbs and Nikola Djogo, who could apply for a fifth season next year like Durham.
• Three sophomores in forward Nate Laszewski along with guards Prentiss Hubb and Dane Goodwin.
No freshmen were signed last season, and the lone junior inked in 2017, wing D.J. Harvey, transferred to Vanderbilt at the end of the spring semester.
Ranked the nation’s No. 91 player by Rivals in 2018, Carmody was the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player Of The Year as a high school senior while averaging 31.1 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.