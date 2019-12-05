An MRI conducted Thursday morning confirmed that Notre Dame sophomore guard Robby Carmody suffered a left ACL injury in last night’s 72-51 loss at No. 3 Maryland. He will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Carmody landed awkwardly when he was fouled on a dunk attempt.

Sophomore guard Robby Carmody will miss his second straight season because of an injury, this time because of an ACL. (UND.com)

A high-energy, hard-nosed player with disregard for his body when it comes to diving for loose balls or taking charges, the 6-4, 201-pound Carmody had not started a game this season for the 6-2 Fighting Irish but had been an instant spark off the bench. He averaged 5.4 points per contest while converting 13 of 26 field goals (0 of 6 from three-point range), but he also was the team’s best and most aggressive driver to the basket (resulting in 12 of 17 free throws converted) and provided full-court pressure defense. A year ago around this time (after nine games), Carmody took a medical redshirt as a freshman because of a torn labrum. Earlier in that season he had become the first Fighting Irish freshman in 16 years to start an opener. The setback came a couple of days after head coach Mike Brey announced that sophomore center Chris Doherty would transfer later this year and is no longer part of the team.