A team captain, Hubb led the conference in assists per game, at 6.0, and his 145 total assists are the eighth-most in a single ACC season since 1996-97. He also led Notre Dame in scoring, at 14.7 points per game. That ranked 13th in the conference.

Junior point guard Prentiss Hubb was named to the All-ACC third team, the league announced Monday. He’s the only Irish player to make one of the three teams, which had 16 total members.

In 18 ACC games, Hubb had three double-doubles, three 20-point games and eight outings with at least eight assists. He shot 39.5 percent from the field, 34.1 percent on three-pointers and 75.5 percent on free throws.

For better or worse, Notre Dame’s offense ran through Hubb, who was one of the ACC’s most-used players. He played 93.1 percent of Notre Dame’s minutes, the ninth-highest minutes share of any player in Division I. In conference play, he took 26.6 of Notre Dame’s shots when in the floor, which was fourth among ACC players. His 31.5 percent assist rate is 51st nationally.

Elsewhere, Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski was an All-ACC Honorable mention pick. The 6-10 junior averaged 13.8 points per game, a 6.4-point increase from his scoring average a year ago. He shot 60.3 percent overall, 46.2 percent on threes and 71.7 percent on free throws. He averaged a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 10-14 record and was 7-11 in conference games. The Irish finished alone in 11th place.