 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men's Basketball Guard Prentiss Hubb Named To 2020-21 All-ACC Third Team
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 09:07:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Notre Dame Guard Prentiss Hubb Named To All-ACC Third Team

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

Notre Dame’s most-used player is an all-conference selection.

Junior point guard Prentiss Hubb was named to the All-ACC third team, the league announced Monday. He’s the only Irish player to make one of the three teams, which had 16 total members.

A team captain, Hubb led the conference in assists per game, at 6.0, and his 145 total assists are the eighth-most in a single ACC season since 1996-97. He also led Notre Dame in scoring, at 14.7 points per game. That ranked 13th in the conference.

Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb led the ACC in assists per game, with 6.0. (AP)

In 18 ACC games, Hubb had three double-doubles, three 20-point games and eight outings with at least eight assists. He shot 39.5 percent from the field, 34.1 percent on three-pointers and 75.5 percent on free throws.

For better or worse, Notre Dame’s offense ran through Hubb, who was one of the ACC’s most-used players. He played 93.1 percent of Notre Dame’s minutes, the ninth-highest minutes share of any player in Division I. In conference play, he took 26.6 of Notre Dame’s shots when in the floor, which was fourth among ACC players. His 31.5 percent assist rate is 51st nationally.

Elsewhere, Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski was an All-ACC Honorable mention pick. The 6-10 junior averaged 13.8 points per game, a 6.4-point increase from his scoring average a year ago. He shot 60.3 percent overall, 46.2 percent on threes and 71.7 percent on free throws. He averaged a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 10-14 record and was 7-11 in conference games. The Irish finished alone in 11th place.

The full All-ACC teams and individual awards:

All-ACC First Team

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Justin Champagnie, Pitt

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Second Team

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech

Jay Huff, Virginia

M.J. Walker, Florida State

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Third Team

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Honorable Mention

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Alan Griffin, Syracuse

David Johnson, Louisville

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame

Jericole Hellems, North Carolina State

Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech

Individual Awards

Player of the Year: Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Coach of the Year: Mike Young, Virginia Tech

Freshman of the Year: Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Sixth Man of the Year: Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year: Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech

Most Improved Player: Matthew Hurt, Duke

All-Freshman Team

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

D.J. Steward, Duke

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina

Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville

Caleb Love, North Carolina

All-Defensive Team

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech

Manny Bates, North Carolina State

Jay Huff, Virginia

