Notre Dame Guard Prentiss Hubb Named To All-ACC Third Team
Notre Dame’s most-used player is an all-conference selection.
Junior point guard Prentiss Hubb was named to the All-ACC third team, the league announced Monday. He’s the only Irish player to make one of the three teams, which had 16 total members.
A team captain, Hubb led the conference in assists per game, at 6.0, and his 145 total assists are the eighth-most in a single ACC season since 1996-97. He also led Notre Dame in scoring, at 14.7 points per game. That ranked 13th in the conference.
In 18 ACC games, Hubb had three double-doubles, three 20-point games and eight outings with at least eight assists. He shot 39.5 percent from the field, 34.1 percent on three-pointers and 75.5 percent on free throws.
For better or worse, Notre Dame’s offense ran through Hubb, who was one of the ACC’s most-used players. He played 93.1 percent of Notre Dame’s minutes, the ninth-highest minutes share of any player in Division I. In conference play, he took 26.6 of Notre Dame’s shots when in the floor, which was fourth among ACC players. His 31.5 percent assist rate is 51st nationally.
Elsewhere, Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski was an All-ACC Honorable mention pick. The 6-10 junior averaged 13.8 points per game, a 6.4-point increase from his scoring average a year ago. He shot 60.3 percent overall, 46.2 percent on threes and 71.7 percent on free throws. He averaged a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game.
Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 10-14 record and was 7-11 in conference games. The Irish finished alone in 11th place.
The full All-ACC teams and individual awards:
All-ACC First Team
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
Justin Champagnie, Pitt
Carlik Jones, Louisville
Matthew Hurt, Duke
Sam Hauser, Virginia
Second Team
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech
Jay Huff, Virginia
M.J. Walker, Florida State
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Third Team
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Honorable Mention
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech
Kihei Clark, Virginia
Alan Griffin, Syracuse
David Johnson, Louisville
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame
Jericole Hellems, North Carolina State
Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech
Individual Awards
Player of the Year: Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
Coach of the Year: Mike Young, Virginia Tech
Freshman of the Year: Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Sixth Man of the Year: Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year: Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech
Most Improved Player: Matthew Hurt, Duke
All-Freshman Team
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
D.J. Steward, Duke
Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina
Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville
Caleb Love, North Carolina
All-Defensive Team
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech
Manny Bates, North Carolina State
Jay Huff, Virginia
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.