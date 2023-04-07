Late last month Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel announced he’d be returning next season to ND for a fifth year.

He learned Friday he’ll do so as a reigning All-American.

Bischel was one of 24 players anointed with All-America status by the American Hockey Coaches Association and CCM Hockey, announced Friday at the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla. The second-team West honoree becomes the first Irish All-American since Bobby Nardella in 2019, and 16th in program history.

Bischel started all 37 games for the Irish (16-16-5) in 2022-23, and finished with a .931 save percentage, third nationally and second-best in school history.