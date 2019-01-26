The Irish missed their first nine attempts from the field, which allowed the Cavaliers to build an early 12-0 lead to never look back in the blowout victory.

Notre Dame (11-9, 1-6) struggled from the start and couldn't recover falling 82-55 to No. 3 Virginia (18-1, 6-1).

Notre Dame had multiple open looks to open the contest against the Cavaliers, but could not connect on a single one.

The Irish started 0-of-7 from the floor to allow Virginia to open an early 6-0 lead behind two buckets from forward Mamadi Diakite and one via guard Kyle Guy.

Virginia would ultimately build a 12-0 lead after three-straight buckets from Diakite and guards De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome.

Notre Dame finally got on the board with 13:35 left in the half with an inside bucket via John Mooney. One minute later sophomore wing DJ Harvey would hit a long jumper to make it 12-4. The Cavaliers followed with a jumper from Hunter to take a 14-4 lead at the under-12 media timeout.

While the Irish began to find some rhythm offensively, Virginia countered with a stretch of seven-straight made field goals with two each from Hunter, guard Kyle Guy and wing Braxton Key. Notre Dame made three of their five attempts during that stretch, but the Cavaliers extended their lead to 28-13.

Guy continued his strong start to the game to keep the Irish from closing the gap with a jumper and three-pointer to increase his team’s lead to 35-17 at the under-4 media timeout. Mooney and freshman guard Dane Goodwin made buckets, but the Irish couldn’t muster any more during the four-minute stretch from the eight-minute mark to inch closer to a single-digit contest.

Hunter hit two more jumpers to sandwich a three-pointer via Goodwin to make it 39-20 Cavaliers with two minutes to play in the half. Gibbs would follow with a circus layup on the other end while being fouled. He would miss the free throw, but the Irish would get a triple from Goodwin to cut the Virginia advantage to 39-25 with under a minute remaining.

Guy though would hit another dagger, this coming from three-point territory, to give his team a 42-25 lead at halftime.

After an 0-of-9 start, Notre Dame would hit 10-of-18 to finish 10-of-27 (37 percent) from the floor, but just 5-of-15 (33.3 percent) on three-point attempts. Goodwin led all Irish scorers with eight points while Mooney added seven points and six boards.

Virginia shot 55.9 percent (19-of-34) during the opening 20 minutes and 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) behind the arc. Guy had a game-high 15 points on a 6-of-7 effort overall.