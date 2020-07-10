Two of Notre Dame’s annual rivalries – and one of college football’s most recognizable series – are officially off for 2020. The Pac-12 announced Friday it is moving to a conference-only season, squashing 42 non-conference games including Notre Dame’s Nov. 28 trip to USC and Oct. 10 home game vs. Stanford. The decision was an expected one and widely reported Thursday as an imminent move. Notre Dame’s schedule is down to nine games with the two Pac-12 schools and Wisconsin axed from the original slate. Furthermore, two of the longest-running rivalries the Irish play have ended a streak of consecutive seasons.

This year will be the first since 1945 where Notre Dame and USC won't play. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

Stanford and Notre Dame have played every year since 1997 and 34 times overall. Meanwhile, this season will mark the first time since 1945 the Irish and Trojans have not played. They have met 91 times and have taken only one break since the series started in 1926, a three-year hiatus during World War II from 1943-45. Notre Dame’s schedule now has openings on Oct. 3 (was Wisconsin), Oct. 10 (Stanford), Oct. 24 (scheduled off week) and Nov. 28 (USC). The game vs. Wisconsin would have been played at Lambeau Field, but was technically an Irish home game. Stanford was a home game, while USC was a road trip as it is in even-numbered years. There are currently five games on the schedule that are NBC’s broadcast rights, down from the usual seven, an item that could conceivably come up in discussions about replacement games.