One of the most annually anticipated news items Fighting Irish football faithful await is the changes in weight/body type of the players via strength and conditioning during the “off season.” This is particularly true with the freshman class after its introduction into a college program.

Freshman receiver Jordan Johnson is up to 195 pounds after getting listed at 180 on signing day. (Notre Dame Athletics)

At the start of training camp in August, the Notre Dame roster that was distributed was about 95 percent the same — in terms of weight and height — as the one in the spring prior to the lone practice on March 5. However, this week an updated version was provided, although that too in most cases, especially among starters, remained virtually identical. For example, quarterback Ian Book was listed at the same 6-0, 206 he was in the spring, as was rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at 6-1 ½, 215.

There were some conspicuous changes among non-freshmen. The most notable included: • Graduate student/defensive end Ade Ogundeji’s 6-4 frame went from 252 to 268. That nearly matches the 6-3, 270-pound physique of fellow bookend and classmate Daelin Hayes, even though Hayes plays more of the “speed” position at vyper. A third end, junior vyper Ovie Oghoufo, is up eight pounds to 240. • The most added poundage in the interior was sophomore tackle Howard Cross, up to 275 from 265. Senior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa actually dropped from 286 to 282, while his top backup, junior Jayson Ademilola, was listed at the same 6-3, 279, for whatever it’s worth. • On offense, two junior pass-catchers added nine pounds apiece: tight end Tommy Tremble (242) and wideout Micah Jones (219). However, most newsworthy was 5-9 running back Kyren Williams dropping from his 204 listing in the spring to 195. Despite getting redshirted last year, Williams has been the standout in his position group while taking a lead role this past month, per head coach Brian Kelly. Williams is evidence of how sometimes you need addition by subtraction.



FRESHMAN NEWS

As noted, where the most progress is generally made is with the freshman class while assimilating into a college structure. A prime example already occurred in the spring with quarterback Drew Pyne when he enrolled in January. On signing day in December, the Connecticut product was listed at 6-0, 181. By the start of spring drills three months later he was 194 (although officially at 5-11 ½). The most interesting case studies might be defensive tackle Rylie Mills and vyper end Jordan Botelho — both of whom joined Pyne as early entrants in January. Mills was listed at 6-4 ½, 250 in December, was up to 6-5, 259 at the start of spring — and is now at 273. Botelho was 6-2, 229 in December, but by March was 6-2 ½, 248, which is still his current weight. Both have displayed enough skill and power to where Kelly believes they could be part of the rotation even if not necessarily listed on the two deep. “He’s ready to play this year,” said Kelly of Mills. “Really good pass rusher at his size. He has some unique traits to him. He can make an impact.” Meanwhile, Botelho is “really twitchy, closes well, has a good IQ for the game.” The “Big 3” in this freshman class are Rivals Top 100 figures Chris Tyree at running back, five-star receiver Jordan Johnson, and highly coveted tight end Michael Mayer. However, the 5-9 ½ Tyree was listed at only 179 pounds, while the rangier 6-2 Johnson was 180. How ready they would be to play at this level with not as much body armor was a prime inquiry. However, this week Tyree’s weight was listed at 188, while Johnson was 195. More significant is that Tyree, whom Kelly referred to as “electric,” has displayed “better than advertised” lower-body strength, plus effectiveness at running between the tackles. Johnson was shown on video earlier this camp taking a short screen for about a 75-yard score. Mayer in December was listed at 6-5, 234. Now, he is a half-inch shorter but with a 249-pound frame. Fellow tight end and classmate Kevin Bauman was 6-4, 226 last December, but now 6-4 ½, 240.