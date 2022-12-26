If freshman quarterback Steve Angeli manages to carve out some kind of role in the Gator Bowl, Friday in Jacksonville, Fla., he’ll be a bit of an anomaly by Notre Dame standards.

In the past 30 years, only six Irish freshmen have attempted at least one pass in a bowl game, half of them being non-quarterbacks (tight end Cole Kmet in the Citrus Bowl to cap the 2017 season, running back Justin Hoskins in the Insight Bowl in 2004, and punter Hunter Smith in the Orange Bowl in the last bowl game under Lou Holtz to end the 1995 season).

The last one to do so was recently departed QB Drew Pyne, whose brief relief appearance of Ian Book in a Rose Bowl/College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Alabama two years ago comprised a single completion for seven yards.

The other two? Current Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in the 2010 Sun Bowl and Matt LoVecchio 10 seasons prior in the Fiesta Bowl, and they were the only two among the six to attempt more than two passes. Both, in fact, were starters.

Pyne’s transfer to Arizona State earlier this month and Tyler Buchner’s elongated stint on the sidelines for the final 10 games of the 2022 regular season created an opportunity for Angeli to grow significantly rather than slow cook, running the scout team offense all season.

Even though it has only translated to seven actual game reps and zero pass attempts so far heading into No. 21 Notre Dame’s clash with 19th-ranked South Carolina (8-4) at TIAA Bank Field on Friday (3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN), Angeli feels better positioned to compete for playing time in future seasons because of his role as the No. 2 QB most of the season.

“Instead of running other teams’ plays and prepping the defense playing on scout, being able to run our plays and operate our offense was huge for my development,” said Angeli, listed at option 1B on the official Irish depth chart.