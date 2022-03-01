Notre Dame freshman Sonia Citron named ACC Rookie of the Year

Sonia Citron was named ACC Freshman of the Week more times than any other women's basketball player in the conference this season.

So it should come as no surprise that Citron, the 6-foot-1 guard from Eastchester, N.Y., was named the ACC Rookie of the Year by the conference's Blue Ribbon Panel of media members. The coaches voted for Duke guard Shayeann Day-Wilson as the ACC Freshman of the Year.

Citron has done a little bit of everything for the Irish in her first season. She averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals throughout the regular season. Only three freshmen across Division I are averaging 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.