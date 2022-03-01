Notre Dame freshman Sonia Citron named ACC Rookie of the Year
Sonia Citron was named ACC Freshman of the Week more times than any other women's basketball player in the conference this season.
So it should come as no surprise that Citron, the 6-foot-1 guard from Eastchester, N.Y., was named the ACC Rookie of the Year by the conference's Blue Ribbon Panel of media members. The coaches voted for Duke guard Shayeann Day-Wilson as the ACC Freshman of the Year.
Citron has done a little bit of everything for the Irish in her first season. She averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals throughout the regular season. Only three freshmen across Division I are averaging 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.
Citron started the last 10 games of the regular season after beginning the season as a bench player. She became the third Notre Dame player to win ACC Rookie of the Year after Brianna Turner (2015) and Maddy Westbeld (2021).
Citron was named ACC Freshman of the Week six times this season. Boston College center Maria Gakdeng received the honor five times. Day-Wilson won it three times.
The Blue Ribbon panel put Notre Dame freshman guard Olivia Miles on its 10-player, All-ACC First Team and Notre Dame graduate senior forward Maya Dodson on its 5-player, All-ACC Second Team.
The coaches voted Dodson and Miles as members of the 10-player, All-ACC First Team. Dodson, who averages 2.8 blocks per game, also made the All-Defensive Team.
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey finished third place in the Blue Ribbon Panel's ACC Coach of the Year voting. NC State's Wes Moore won the award with Virginia Tech's Kenny Brooks finishing second.
