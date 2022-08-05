Notre Dame freshman O-lineman Joey Tanona opts to medically retire

On Friday, the first day of August training camp for the Irish football team, ND head coach Marcus Freeman announced Tanona had opted to medically retire, roughly six months after suffering a head injury in an automobile accident.

Freeman added the 6-foot-5, 284-pound Zionsville, Ind., product will remain in school and on scholarship. Because of the medical hardship status, Tanona’s scholarship does not count against the NCAA maximum of 85.

“After his accident in the winter time, he just kept trying to come back,” Freeman said. “Mentally and physically was not in a place where he was ready to play football. So he decided to medically retire.”

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand in April provided some details from the accident.

Tanona’s mother had moved to South Bend for spring semester, and his sister was driving him to an early morning workout at the Guglielmino Athletics Complex when a car slammed into the Tanonas’ car on the passenger side.