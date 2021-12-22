Notre Dame freshman defensive back Khari Gee enters transfer portal

Khari Gee was a 2020 signing day surprise.

The longtime LSU safety commit sent Notre Dame a letter of intent on the final day of the early signing period last December, giving the Irish another four-star defensive back after their 11th-hour, behind-the-scenes pursuit succeeded.

At 6-2, 195-pounds, he’s a strong safety with the potential to move down to rover.

That position switch might still be in the cards. But if so, it will happen somewhere else.

Gee has entered his name in the transfer portal after one season at Notre Dame, Rivals has confirmed. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3. He spent gamedays this year on the sidelines, preserving a redshirt year. He did not see any action on defense or special teams.