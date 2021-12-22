Notre Dame freshman defensive back Khari Gee enters transfer portal
Khari Gee was a 2020 signing day surprise.
The longtime LSU safety commit sent Notre Dame a letter of intent on the final day of the early signing period last December, giving the Irish another four-star defensive back after their 11th-hour, behind-the-scenes pursuit succeeded.
At 6-2, 195-pounds, he’s a strong safety with the potential to move down to rover.
That position switch might still be in the cards. But if so, it will happen somewhere else.
Gee has entered his name in the transfer portal after one season at Notre Dame, Rivals has confirmed. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3. He spent gamedays this year on the sidelines, preserving a redshirt year. He did not see any action on defense or special teams.
Notre Dame signed five other defensive backs in its 2021 class with Gee: corner Ryan Barnes, corner Chance Tucker, corner Philip Riley, safety Justin Walters and corner JoJo Johnson.
Gee was the last addition to the group, flipping from LSU after initially committing there in May 2020. He chose the Tigers over Clemson. He flipped to Notre Dame without having visited campus, as was fairly common for recruits to do during the thick of the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.
Gee's offer list consisted of more than 30 teams, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. He was Rivals’ No. 29-ranked safety in the 2021 class and played his high school football at College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy.
As it stands, Notre Dame will have eight underclassmen defensive backs in 2022 and nine with four years of eligibility left.
Gee has four seasons of eligibility to use at his next destination.
