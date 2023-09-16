ESPN's award-winning pregame show will be on Notre Dame's campus next Saturday.

"College GameDay" will be televised live from Notre Dame on Saturday morning before the No. 9 Irish (4-0) host No. 6 Ohio State (3-0). The game will be televised on NBC with a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The last time "College GameDay" visited Notre Dame's campus, the No. 4 Irish beat No. 1 Clemson in a 47-40, double overtime thriller in November 2020.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS