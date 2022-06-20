 InsideNDSports - Notre Dame football updates jersey numbers for 2022 roster
Notre Dame football updates jersey numbers for 2022 roster

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles will be ditching the No. 21 jersey he wore as a freshman.
As Notre Dame's summer additions to the 2022 roster have started to arrive on campus, the Irish football program has released numbers for freshmen and transfers who joined the team earlier this month.

The roster update also includes a pair of notable number switches. Sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is now No. 4. Sophomore running back Audric Estime is now No. 7.

The roster is subject to change heading into the 2022 season. More walk-on players will eventually be added to the roster, too.

Credit to the One Foot Down crew for calling attention to the recent Notre Dame roster update shared on UND.com.

Here are the numbers of the recently enrolled freshmen and transfers:

No. 9: freshman tight end Eli Raridon

No. 13: freshman running back Gi'Bran Payne

No. 14: freshman punter Bryce McFerson

No. 15: freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather

No. 20: freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison

No. 39: graduate senior punter Jon Sot

No. 41: freshman defensive tackle Donovan Hinish

No. 58: freshman offensive lineman Ashton Craig

No. 59: freshman offensive lineman Aamil Wagner

No. 65: graduate senior defensive tackle Chris Smith

No. 77: freshman offensive lineman Ty Chan

No. 85: freshman tight end Holden Staes

