Notre Dame football updates jersey numbers for 2022 roster

As Notre Dame's summer additions to the 2022 roster have started to arrive on campus, the Irish football program has released numbers for freshmen and transfers who joined the team earlier this month.

The roster update also includes a pair of notable number switches. Sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is now No. 4. Sophomore running back Audric Estime is now No. 7.

The roster is subject to change heading into the 2022 season. More walk-on players will eventually be added to the roster, too.

