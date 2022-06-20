Notre Dame football updates jersey numbers for 2022 roster
As Notre Dame's summer additions to the 2022 roster have started to arrive on campus, the Irish football program has released numbers for freshmen and transfers who joined the team earlier this month.
The roster update also includes a pair of notable number switches. Sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is now No. 4. Sophomore running back Audric Estime is now No. 7.
The roster is subject to change heading into the 2022 season. More walk-on players will eventually be added to the roster, too.
Here are the numbers of the recently enrolled freshmen and transfers:
No. 9: freshman tight end Eli Raridon
No. 13: freshman running back Gi'Bran Payne
No. 14: freshman punter Bryce McFerson
No. 15: freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather
No. 20: freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison
No. 39: graduate senior punter Jon Sot
No. 41: freshman defensive tackle Donovan Hinish
No. 58: freshman offensive lineman Ashton Craig
No. 59: freshman offensive lineman Aamil Wagner
No. 65: graduate senior defensive tackle Chris Smith
No. 77: freshman offensive lineman Ty Chan
No. 85: freshman tight end Holden Staes
