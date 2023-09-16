Notre Dame football will be without its starting tight end in Saturday's home game against Central Michigan (2:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

The program announced one hour before the game that junior tight end Mitchell Evans would not be available but did not provide further details.

Evans caught five passes for 63 yards in the past two games after the tight end position wasn't targeted with a passes in the Aug. 26 season opener against Navy.

