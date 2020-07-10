Notre Dame Football Summer Workout Buzz
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame is nearly a month into voluntary workouts, with mandatory activities scheduled to start Monday. BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Patrick Engel spent the last few days calling sources and have gathered a few tidbits on how the first month has gone and how some of the freshmen are acclimating.
Click here to read this update.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.