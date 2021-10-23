Notre Dame football stats: USC Week
Notre Dame and USC meet for the 92nd time Saturday night in Notre Dame Stadium.
Here is a comparison of how both teams rank nationally in key categories, plus a look at Notre Dame's individual statistics and national rankings.
|Team Statistic
|Notre Dame
|USC
|
TOTAL OFFENSE
|
367.8 yds/game (88th)
|
448.2 yds/game (30th)
|
TOTAL DEFENSE
|
360.7 yds/game (55th)
|
382.2 yds/game (70th)
|
RUSHING OFFENSE
|
97.3 yds/game (118th)
|
129.8 yds/game (93rd)
|
RUSHING DEFENSE
|
123.7 yds/game (36th)
|
148.3 yds/game (67th)
|
PASSING OFFENSE
|
270.5 yds/game (32nd)
|
318.3 yds/game (11th)
|
PASSING DEFENSE
|
230.7 yds/game (86th)
|
233.8 yds/game (78th)
|
PENALTIES/GAME
|
6.83/game (69th)
|
8.33/game (122nd)
|
TURNOVER MARGIN
|
+ .83/game (T-21st)
|
- 0.17/game (T-83rd)
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL STATISTICS
|## Player
|comp-att-int
|pct
|yards
|TD
|yards/game
|
17 Jack Coan
|
100-162-3
|
61.7
|
1208
|
10
|
201.3
|
12 Tyler Buchner
|
9-20-3
|
45.0
|
191
|
2
|
47.8
|
10 Drew Pyne
|
15-30-0
|
50.0
|
224
|
2
|
112.0
- Jack Coan ranks 54th nationally in completion percentage (61.7) and 58th in passing efficiency (141.03).
- Against Virginia Tech, Tyler Buchner became the first freshman quarterback in school history to run and throw for a touchdown in the same game.
|Player
|att
|net yards
|avg
|TD
|yds/game
|
23 Kyren Williams
|
96
|
370
|
3.9
|
4
|
61.7
|
12 Tyler Buchner
|
26
|
167
|
6.4
|
1
|
41.8
|
25 Chris Tyree
|
35
|
112
|
3.2
|
1
|
18.7
|
22 Logan Diggs
|
6
|
29
|
4.8
|
0
|
29.0
- Kyren Williams recorded 168 all-purpose yards in the win vs. Purdue, the most by any Irish player in a single game this year.
- Notre Dame's rushing attack ranks 118th out of 130 teams at 97.3 yards/game.
|## Player
|no.
|yards
|TD
|yds/game
|
87 Michael Mayer
|
32
|
360
|
3
|
72.0
|
23 Kyren Williams
|
19
|
200
|
3
|
33.3
|
4 Kevin Austin
|
18
|
317
|
3
|
52.8
|
3 Avery Davis
|
18
|
307
|
2
|
51.2
|
0 Braden Lenzy
|
15
|
208
|
1
|
34.7
|
25 Chris Tyree
|
13
|
117
|
1
|
19.5
- Pro Football Focus lists an 81.3 receiving grade for Kyren Williams, 12th in the nation among running backs.
- Michael Mayer's 72 receiving yards/game ranks 3rd nationally among tight ends. His 6.4 receptions/game ranks 2nd in the nation among tight ends.
|Player
|tot
|solo
|TFL
|Sacks
|QB hits
|
27 JD Bertrand
|
58
|
36
|
5
|
1.5
|
3
|
14 Kyle Hamilton
|
32
|
18
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
57 Jayson Ademilola
|
28
|
14
|
3.5
|
1.5
|
3
|
7 Isaiah Foskey
|
27
|
17
|
6
|
6
|
4
|
40 Drew White
|
27
|
16
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5 Cam Hart
|
22
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
10 Isaiah Pryor
|
21
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
24 Jack Kiser
|
21
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
9 Justin Ademilola
|
19
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
3 Houston Griffith
|
19
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6 Clarence Lewis
|
18
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2 DJ Brown
|
17
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
52 Bo Bauer
|
14
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
28 Tariq Bracy
|
14
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|
13
|
7
|
3.5
|
2.5
|
5
|
41 Kurt Hinish
|
10
|
3
|
2.5
|
1
|
1
|
56 Howard Cross III
|
8
|
3
|
1.5
|
0
|
4
|
99 Rylie Mills
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
31 Nano Osafo-Mensah
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
12 Jordan Botelho
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
- JD Bertrand is averaging 9.7 tackles per game, tied for 12th in the nation. His 6.0 solo stops a game is ranked 7th nationally.
- Bertrand's 58 tackles through six games is the most from any Notre Dame player since Manti Te'o had 69 tackles through six games in 2010 (sophomore season). Bertrand has led the Irish in tackles in all six games this season.
- Isaiah Foskey's six sacks ties him for 11th nationally. The 1.0 sacks per game is tied for eighth nationally.
- 15 different Irish defenders have recorded a tackle-for-loss through the first six games.
- Defensive lineman Kurt Hinish has played in 54 career games, an all-time record at Notre Dame.
|## Player
|INT-yds
|Breakups
|
14 Kyle Hamilton
|
3-0
|
4
|
5 Cam Hart
|
2-32
|
4
|
40 Drew White
|
1-48
|
1
|
24 Jack Kiser
|
1-66
|
3
|
6 Clarence Lewis
|
1-0
|
2
|
2 DJ Brown
|
1-0
|
1
|
28 TaRiq Bracy
|
1-0
|
1
|
57 Jayson Ademilola
|
0
|
2
|
52 Bo Bauer
|
0
|
2
|
7 Isaiah Foskey
|
0
|
1
- Pro Football Focus lists an 83.5 coverage grade for Kyle Hamilton, ranked 15th nationally among safeties.
- Hamilton's 3 interceptions is tied for 7th nationally.
- Hamilton and Cam Hart each have four pass breakups, tied for 11th nationally.
- Seven different Notre Dame players have recorded an interception this season.
- Notre Dame is currently tied for 5th nationally with 10 interceptions this season.
- Notre Dame's 14 forces turnovers is tied for 11th nationally.
