Notre Dame football stats: USC Week

Here is a comparison of how both teams rank nationally in key categories, plus a look at Notre Dame's individual statistics and national rankings.

Notre Dame and USC meet for the 92nd time Saturday night in Notre Dame Stadium .

- Against Virginia Tech, Tyler Buchner became the first freshman quarterback in school history to run and throw for a touchdown in the same game.

- Jack Coan ranks 54th nationally in completion percentage (61.7) and 58th in passing efficiency (141.03).

- Notre Dame's rushing attack ranks 118th out of 130 teams at 97.3 yards/game.

- Kyren Williams recorded 168 all-purpose yards in the win vs. Purdue, the most by any Irish player in a single game this year.

- Michael Mayer's 72 receiving yards/game ranks 3rd nationally among tight ends. His 6.4 receptions/game ranks 2nd in the nation among tight ends.

- Pro Football Focus lists an 81.3 receiving grade for Kyren Williams, 12th in the nation among running backs.

- JD Bertrand is averaging 9.7 tackles per game, tied for 12th in the nation. His 6.0 solo stops a game is ranked 7th nationally.

- Bertrand's 58 tackles through six games is the most from any Notre Dame player since Manti Te'o had 69 tackles through six games in 2010 (sophomore season). Bertrand has led the Irish in tackles in all six games this season.

- Isaiah Foskey's six sacks ties him for 11th nationally. The 1.0 sacks per game is tied for eighth nationally.

- 15 different Irish defenders have recorded a tackle-for-loss through the first six games.

- Defensive lineman Kurt Hinish has played in 54 career games, an all-time record at Notre Dame.