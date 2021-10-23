 Stats Breakdown: Notre Dame vs. USC
Notre Dame football stats: USC Week

Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play USC Saturday night.
Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play USC Saturday night. (Photo by Chad Weaver)
Greg Ladky • BlueAndGold
Managing Editor

Notre Dame and USC meet for the 92nd time Saturday night in Notre Dame Stadium.

Here is a comparison of how both teams rank nationally in key categories, plus a look at Notre Dame's individual statistics and national rankings.

NATIONAL RANKINGS - NOTRE DAME VS. USC
Team Statistic Notre Dame USC

TOTAL OFFENSE

367.8 yds/game (88th)

448.2 yds/game (30th)

TOTAL DEFENSE

360.7 yds/game (55th)

382.2 yds/game (70th)

RUSHING OFFENSE

97.3 yds/game (118th)

129.8 yds/game (93rd)

RUSHING DEFENSE

123.7 yds/game (36th)

148.3 yds/game (67th)

PASSING OFFENSE

270.5 yds/game (32nd)

318.3 yds/game (11th)

PASSING DEFENSE

230.7 yds/game (86th)

233.8 yds/game (78th)

PENALTIES/GAME

6.83/game (69th)

8.33/game (122nd)

TURNOVER MARGIN

+ .83/game (T-21st)

- 0.17/game (T-83rd)
*Games through October 20, 2021. Source: NCAA.com. (out of 130 teams)..

NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL STATISTICS

PASSING
## Player comp-att-int pct yards TD yards/game

17 Jack Coan

100-162-3

61.7

1208

10

201.3

12 Tyler Buchner

9-20-3

45.0

191

2

47.8

10 Drew Pyne

15-30-0

50.0

224

2

112.0

- Jack Coan ranks 54th nationally in completion percentage (61.7) and 58th in passing efficiency (141.03).

- Against Virginia Tech, Tyler Buchner became the first freshman quarterback in school history to run and throw for a touchdown in the same game.

RUSHING
Player att net yards avg TD yds/game

23 Kyren Williams

96

370

3.9

4

61.7

12 Tyler Buchner

26

167

6.4

1

41.8

25 Chris Tyree

35

112

3.2

1

18.7

22 Logan Diggs

6

29

4.8

0

29.0
Notre Dame's top four rushers

- Kyren Williams recorded 168 all-purpose yards in the win vs. Purdue, the most by any Irish player in a single game this year.

- Notre Dame's rushing attack ranks 118th out of 130 teams at 97.3 yards/game.

RECEIVING
## Player no. yards TD yds/game

87 Michael Mayer

32

360

3

72.0

23 Kyren Williams

19

200

3

33.3

4 Kevin Austin

18

317

3

52.8

3 Avery Davis

18

307

2

51.2

0 Braden Lenzy

15

208

1

34.7

25 Chris Tyree

13

117

1

19.5
Receivers with ten receptions or more listed

- Pro Football Focus lists an 81.3 receiving grade for Kyren Williams, 12th in the nation among running backs.

- Michael Mayer's 72 receiving yards/game ranks 3rd nationally among tight ends. His 6.4 receptions/game ranks 2nd in the nation among tight ends.

TACKLING
Player tot solo TFL Sacks QB hits

27 JD Bertrand

58

36

5

1.5

3

14 Kyle Hamilton

32

18

2

0

0

57 Jayson Ademilola

28

14

3.5

1.5

3

7 Isaiah Foskey

27

17

6

6

4

40 Drew White

27

16

2

0

2

5 Cam Hart

22

11

3

0

0

10 Isaiah Pryor

21

11

1

0

3

24 Jack Kiser

21

10

0

0

1

9 Justin Ademilola

19

11

3

2

3

3 Houston Griffith

19

13

0

0

1

6 Clarence Lewis

18

15

0

0

0

2 DJ Brown

17

6

1

0

0

52 Bo Bauer

14

7

0

0

1

28 Tariq Bracy

14

8

0

0

0

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

13

7

3.5

2.5

5

41 Kurt Hinish

10

3

2.5

1

1

56 Howard Cross III

8

3

1.5

0

4

99 Rylie Mills

6

3

1

1

2

31 Nano Osafo-Mensah

5

1

1

1

2

12 Jordan Botelho

1

1

0

0

2

- JD Bertrand is averaging 9.7 tackles per game, tied for 12th in the nation. His 6.0 solo stops a game is ranked 7th nationally.

- Bertrand's 58 tackles through six games is the most from any Notre Dame player since Manti Te'o had 69 tackles through six games in 2010 (sophomore season). Bertrand has led the Irish in tackles in all six games this season.

- Isaiah Foskey's six sacks ties him for 11th nationally. The 1.0 sacks per game is tied for eighth nationally.

- 15 different Irish defenders have recorded a tackle-for-loss through the first six games.

- Defensive lineman Kurt Hinish has played in 54 career games, an all-time record at Notre Dame.

PASS DEFENSE
## Player INT-yds Breakups

14 Kyle Hamilton

3-0

4

5 Cam Hart

2-32

4

40 Drew White

1-48

1

24 Jack Kiser

1-66

3

6 Clarence Lewis

1-0

2

2 DJ Brown

1-0

1

28 TaRiq Bracy

1-0

1

57 Jayson Ademilola

0

2

52 Bo Bauer

0

2

7 Isaiah Foskey

0

1

- Pro Football Focus lists an 83.5 coverage grade for Kyle Hamilton, ranked 15th nationally among safeties.

- Hamilton's 3 interceptions is tied for 7th nationally.

- Hamilton and Cam Hart each have four pass breakups, tied for 11th nationally.

- Seven different Notre Dame players have recorded an interception this season.

- Notre Dame is currently tied for 5th nationally with 10 interceptions this season.

- Notre Dame's 14 forces turnovers is tied for 11th nationally.

