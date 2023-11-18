Notre Dame football starting center Zeke Correll will miss Wake Forest game
Zeke Correll won’t play on Senior Day.
Notre Dame’s starting center, a graduate senior, remains sidelined with a concussion he suffered in the 31-23 loss at Clemson on Nov. 4. The Notre Dame football program announced Correll would be the only player ruled out prior to warmups on this week’s official depth chart.
That means the No. 19 Irish (7-3) will turn to either graduate senior Andrew Kristofic or sophomore Ashton Craig to start Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest (3:30 p.m. EST on NBC).
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Kristofic suffered a high ankle sprain when he replaced Correll in the Clemson game. That prompted the Irish to put the 6-4, 307-pound Craig into the game for his first meaningful snaps at center.
Craig started warmups by snapping to starting quarterback Sam Hartman. Kristofic, whose right ankle was heavily taped, snapped to backup Steve Angeli.
Correll started the previous 23 games at center for Notre Dame. Kristofic has started eight games in his career. Craig has yet to start a game.
