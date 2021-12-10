Notre Dame football stars Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams to skip Fiesta Bowl

The Fiesta Bowl is a big game. New Year’s Day, two top-10 teams, Marcus Freeman’s debut as a head coach, the chance for Notre Dame to win a major bowl game for the first time in nearly 30 years. There is a lot to be intrigued by if you’re a fan of Notre Dame or Oklahoma State. Watching The Fighting Irish’s two best players on either side of the ball won’t be one of those things to look forward to. All-American safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams both announced via Twitter Friday they will skip the Fiesta Bowl to stay healthy and prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hamilton has not played since Oct. 23. He injured his knee in the first quarter against USC. Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said the injury had a six-week timetable, so if that held up he'd theoretically be healthy for the Jan. 1 bowl game. He’s simply making a decision not to risk his future. Hamilton is widely considered a potential top-five pick in next year’s draft. Hamilton finished his Notre Dame career with 138 total tackles, 16 passes defended and eight interceptions. He thanked his coaches, teammates, professors, classmates and Notre Dame fans in his social media post. “Thank you for allowing me an opportunity to attend the greatest university in the world,” Hamilton wrote. “The relationships I made the past three years are invaluable and remind me my decision as a 17-year-old to commit to the University of Notre Dame was the best decision of my life.”

Williams will go down as one of the most exciting running backs to suit up in blue and gold. He scored at least one touchdown in the final eight games of this past regular season, and he had multiple scores in four of those games. He finished the 2021 season with 1,005 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 42 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Williams rushed for 2,156 yards and 27 touchdowns in his Notre Dame career, which really only lasted two seasons in terms of on-field production. He carried the ball four times for 26 yards as a true freshman in 2019. Had he played a full three seasons, his statistics would rival those of the best backs to ever play at Notre Dame. It wasn't about the statistics with Williams, though. His status as a 2021 team captain was far more important. He was by many accounts the most vocal leader on the roster, and he led in a way that made those around him want to succeed. He also thanked those who made his experience at Notre Dame so memorable. “These past three years will be forever imprinted on my heart,” Williams wrote.