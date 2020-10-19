Notre Dame football had a new COVID-19 case arise from its last week of testing. The team announced Monday one player tested positive between Oct. 12 and Sunday and is in isolation. One other player is also in quarantine due to contact tracing. Both players are presumed out for the Oct. 24 game at Pittsburgh, which is the Irish's first road game of the year. The team conducted 278 tests in that span.

Notre Dame football had a new COVID-19 case arise from its last week of testing. (Mike Miller)