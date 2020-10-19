Notre Dame Football's Latest COVID-19 Test Results Reveal New Case
Notre Dame football had a new COVID-19 case arise from its last week of testing.
The team announced Monday one player tested positive between Oct. 12 and Sunday and is in isolation. One other player is also in quarantine due to contact tracing. Both players are presumed out for the Oct. 24 game at Pittsburgh, which is the Irish's first road game of the year. The team conducted 278 tests in that span.
Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC) has played two games since a COVID-19 outbreak paused the season for two weeks and forced the postponement of the Sept. 26 game at Wake Forest to Dec. 12.
The Irish resumed play Oct. 10 against Florida State with only two players out due to COVID-19 protocols and on Oct. 12, revealed no positive tests for any players in the prior week. They did not have any COVID-19 absences among players on the two deep for Saturday's win over Louisville.
Players who test positive must isolate for 10 days. When cleared, they can begin a gradual ramp-up to return that starts on the 11th day and ends with full participation on the 14th day. Players identified through contact tracing must quarantine for 14 days, but can begin a modified workout program halfway through that if they test negative.
