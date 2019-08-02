Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media prior to the team's Sunday practice, the first of the 2019 season.

Here are news and notes from the new Irish roster.

NUMBER CHANGES

Sophomore cornerback TaRiq Bracy was No. 35 as a freshman and was listed at No. 10 during the spring, although he wore No. 35 in practice. On today's roster he was listed at No. 28.

Junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah switched to No. 6 after wearing No. 30 the last two seasons. It will be interesting to see if that number sticks, with Owusu-Koramoah and RB Tony Jones Jr. - who also wears No. 6 - slated to be special teams regulars this season.

WEIGHT GAINS/LOSSES

A number of players added or dropped weight this offseason. Below is a list of players that added or gained at least three pounds from the 2018 roster. Freshmen are based off their reported weights from Notre Dame on signing day.