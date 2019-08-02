Notre Dame Football Roster Updates
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media prior to the team's Sunday practice, the first of the 2019 season.
Here are news and notes from the new Irish roster.
NUMBER CHANGES
Sophomore cornerback TaRiq Bracy was No. 35 as a freshman and was listed at No. 10 during the spring, although he wore No. 35 in practice. On today's roster he was listed at No. 28.
Junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah switched to No. 6 after wearing No. 30 the last two seasons. It will be interesting to see if that number sticks, with Owusu-Koramoah and RB Tony Jones Jr. - who also wears No. 6 - slated to be special teams regulars this season.
WEIGHT GAINS/LOSSES
A number of players added or dropped weight this offseason. Below is a list of players that added or gained at least three pounds from the 2018 roster. Freshmen are based off their reported weights from Notre Dame on signing day.
LB JD Bertrand, Fr. +26 (226)
S Kyle Hamilton, Fr. +20 (210)
OL Quinn Carroll, Fr. +19 (304)
WR Cam Hart, Fr. +18 (208)
OL Cole Mabry, Soph. +13 (286)
CB Isaiah Rutherford, Fr. +13 (188)
DE Isaiah Foskey, Fr. +10 (250)
LB Osita Ekwonu, Fr. +10 (230)
ROV Jack Kiser, Fr. +9 (221)
DE Julian Okwara, Sr. +8 (248)
DT Hunter Spears, Fr. +8 (303)
LB Marist Liufau, Fr. +8 (213)
QB Brendon Clark, Fr. +7 (217)
S Litchfield Ajavon, Fr. +7 (192)
LB Jack Lamb, Soph. +6 (233)
DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Fr. +6 (241)
ROV Paul Moala, Soph. +6 (216)
S DJ Brown, Soph. +6 (198)
RB C'Bo Flemister, Soph. +5 (200)
WR Javon McKinley, Sr. +5 (220)
OL Andrew Kristofic, Fr. +5 (280)
LB Drew White, Jr. +5 (230)
QB Ian Book, Sr. +4 (212)
WR Joe Wilkins, Soph. +4 (194)
WR Micah Jones, Soph. +4 (219)
WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman, Fr. +4 (189)
DT Howard Cross, Fr. +4 (269)
DE Khalid Kareem, Sr. +3 (265)
LB Bo Bauer, Soph. +3 (230)
RB Tony Jones Jr., Sr. -3 (224)
DT Ja'Mion Franklin, Soph. -3 (305)
LB Jordan Genmark Heath, Jr. -3 (228)
S Derrik Allen, Soph. -3 (217)
WR Braden Lenzy, Soph. – 4 (180)
TE Brock Wright, Jr. -4 (246)
TE Cole Kmet, Jr. -5 (250)
OL Zeke Correll, Fr. -5 (270)
DT Jayson Ademilola, Soph. -6 (279)
CB Shaun Crawford, 5th -6 (180)
TE George Takacs, Soph. -8 (247)
Most of the big gainers were from the freshmen, but senior end Julian Okwara stood out with his eight pound weight gain. Sophomore linebacker Jack Lamb also stood out, checking in at 233 pounds. Sophomore offensive tackle Cole Mabry also stood out with a 13-pound weight gain. Sophomore defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola checked in 279 pounds, down six from his 2018 weight.
NEW NAMES TO THE ROSTER
Sophomore defensive back Chase Love (No. 37), tight end John Lager (No. 81) and sophomore long snapper Axel Raarup (No. 46) were new non-freshmen walk-ons listed on the roster.
Freshman kicker Harrison Leonard (No. 98), defensive lineman Zane Heemsoth (No. 93) wide receiver Conor Ratigan (No. 86) and offensive lineman Quinn Murphy (No. 53) were the freshmen walk-ons added to the roster.
FRESHMAN NUMBERS
The Irish freshmen have officially been assigned numbers:
7 Brendon Clark, QB
9 Cam Hart, WR
14 Kyle Hamilton, S
15 Isaiah Rutherford, CB
16 KJ Wallace, CB
18 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, DE
19 Jay Bramblett, P
22 Kendall Abdur-Rahman, WR
23 Litchfield Ajavon, S
23 Kyren Williams, RB
24 Jack Kiser, Rover
27 JD Bertrand, LB
34 Osita Ekwonu, LB
35 Marist Liufau, LB
52 Zeke Correll, OL
53 Quinn Murphy, OL (walk-on)
54 Jacob Lacey, DT
56 Howard Cross III, DT
71 John Olmstead, OL
73 Andrew Kristofic, OL
77 Quinn Carroll, OL
86 Conor Ratigan, WR (walk-on)
90 Hunter Spears, DT
93 Zane Heemsoth, DL (walk-on)
94 Isaiah Foskey, DE
98 Harrison Leonard, PK (walk-on)
