Notre Dame Football Releases Latest COVID-19 Test Results
Notre Dame's open week was uneventful in a good way regarding COVID-19.
The team's 191 tests from Nov. 17 through Sunday produced zero positives, per an announcement Monday morning. All told, there is one player in isolation from a prior positive test and no one in quarantine due to being identified as a close contact.
Notre Dame did not play last weekend and is up next at North Carolina on Friday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The players had Friday through Sunday off.
The fall semester ended Nov. 20 with the conclusion of exams, and the general student body will not return to campus until the Feb. 3 start to the spring term. Football players will be among the few segments of students on campus for the next month.
Notre Dame is 8-0 and has two more regular-season games after Friday. The Irish control their path to the ACC Championship game Dec. 19.
