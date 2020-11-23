Notre Dame's open week was uneventful in a good way regarding COVID-19.

The team's 191 tests from Nov. 17 through Sunday produced zero positives, per an announcement Monday morning. All told, there is one player in isolation from a prior positive test and no one in quarantine due to being identified as a close contact.

Notre Dame did not play last weekend and is up next at North Carolina on Friday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The players had Friday through Sunday off.