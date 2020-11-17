Notre Dame football has dodged any potential adverse affects from the Nov. 7 postgame field storming.

The team had one positive test out of 232 administered from Nov. 10 through Sunday, it announced Tuesday morning. That player is in isolation and did not travel to Saturday's 45-31 win over Boston College. There were no close contacts identified through contact tracing.

As of Nov. 16, there is one player in isolation and two others in quarantine who were previously identified as a close contact.

Notre Dame has 195 active cases on campus as of Nov. 16 and reported 17 positive test results Monday. The fall semester ends Friday.