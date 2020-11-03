Notre Dame Football Releases Latest COVID-19 Test Results
Notre Dame football had one new positive COVID-19 case arise in the last week.
The team administered 240 tests from Oct. 27 through Sunday, with one positive result. That player did not travel to last Saturday's game at Georgia Tech.
All told, Notre Dame has two players in isolation due to positive tests and another in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive test result from outside the football program.
It seems likely the new positive test is not a player listed on the two-deep, since the player who tested positive did not travel last week and all but three players listed on the depth chart for the game at Georgia Tech appeared in the game. One who didn't was wide receiver Braden Lenzy, who was out due to injury.
That means Notre Dame should have all its starters and key backups for this weekend's game against Clemson. The Tigers will be down starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive on Oct. 28.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.