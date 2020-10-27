Notre Dame had two players test positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Neither player traveled with the team last weekend to Pittsburgh, and there were no players placed in quarantine due to contact tracing. Notre Dame now has a total of three players in isolation due to positive tests and no one in contact tracing. None of the three was on this week's or last week's depth charts.

Notre Dame football conducted 248 total tests from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25. The two new cases were identified in that window. Players who test positive must isolate for 10 days, per team policy. A return to football activity can begin after that period and after passing cardiac screenings.

Cases on Notre Dame's campus took a small jump last week, with 28 new positives reported on Oct. 20. The new case number has fallen every day since then. There were four positive tests from Oct. 25, the latest day with available data on Notre Dame's dashboard.