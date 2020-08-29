Notre Dame Football Releases Latest COVID-19 Test Results
Notre Dame football managed to ward off the campus-wide outbreak that hit earlier this month.
The team announced it tested players twice last week, a total of 206 tests, and two of them tested positive. Two others are in quarantine through contact tracing.
The team has had 11 total positives out of more than 1,000 tests since it reported back to campus in June for a 99 percent negativity rate.
Notre Dame announced Friday it is resuming in-person classes Sept. 2 after university president Fr. John Jenkins suspended them for two weeks earlier this month due to a fast uptick in positive tests.
The school has reported fewer than 20 cases each of the last three days and more than 30 once since Aug. 20. Friday's 2.4 percent positivity rate set a single-day best.
Notre Dame football's last test results announcement on Aug. 20 revealed five positive tests and six others who needed to quarantine through contact tracing protocols. It is not known if any have returned to practice.
Notre Dame is two weeks away from its Sept. 12 season opener vs. Duke
