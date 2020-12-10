 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting Notes (12/10)
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 09:33:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Football Recruiting Notes (12/10)

Notre Dame is taking a look at Florida State graduate transfer Jaiden Woodbey
Notre Dame is taking a look at Florida State graduate transfer Jaiden Woodbey (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares his notes on Notre Dame’s potential pursuit of Florida State graduate transfer defensive back Jaiden Woodbey and more.

