Notre Dame football pledge Keon Keeley talks visit, commitment status

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame June 28, a couple of weeks after he spent a few days in South Bend for his first visit there. The four-star prospect returned to campus last weekend to take in his first Notre Dame game day experience. “It went really well,” Keeley said. “I was excited to get up there and see campus on a game day. The atmosphere was crazy, and the fans were amazing. It felt great to be back.” “Being inside the stadium and seeing the light show,” Keeley said when asked for highlights of the trip. “Also, the student section was amazing with how crazy they got. The player walk was awesome, and so was talking to the coaches.”

Keeley, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 106 player and No. 3 weak side defensive end, spent time talking with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden during the visit. “It was awesome; they’re all great guys,” Keeley said. “They’re amazing coaches. It was great to talk to them in person.” Included in talking with Elston was a sit-down film session. “He was showing me my role in their defense with film of Isaiah Foskey,” explained Keeley. “He was telling me how good I’d be in that role and reminded me why I made my commitment.” Keeley visited Florida earlier this fall, and with the strong junior season he’s having, other programs must be picking up their interest in the 6-6, 230-pounder. There’s a long way to go until National Signing Day, but Keeley feels great about the Fighting Irish, especially following his Oct. 30 visit.