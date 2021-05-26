Notre Dame Football Planning For Full Capacity Crowds In 2021

The University of Notre Dame announced on Wednesday afternoon that will make all 77,622 seats of Notre Dame Stadium available for purchase for 2021 football games as it begins the ticket sales process for the season.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Notre Dame family back to campus next season,” Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick said in a press release. “Between now and the start of the football season, we will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the nation, in St. Joseph County and on campus, and based on that information will decide what protocols and procedures will be employed to ensure the safety of all attendees.

“In light of the policies Notre Dame has already adopted requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year, we encourage that everyone attending a game this fall be vaccinated.”