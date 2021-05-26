Notre Dame Football Planning For Full Capacity Crowds In 2021
The University of Notre Dame announced on Wednesday afternoon that will make all 77,622 seats of Notre Dame Stadium available for purchase for 2021 football games as it begins the ticket sales process for the season.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Notre Dame family back to campus next season,” Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick said in a press release. “Between now and the start of the football season, we will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the nation, in St. Joseph County and on campus, and based on that information will decide what protocols and procedures will be employed to ensure the safety of all attendees.
“In light of the policies Notre Dame has already adopted requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year, we encourage that everyone attending a game this fall be vaccinated.”
For the 2020 season, only Notre Dame students, faculty and families of the football program were allowed to attend home games. Not only will Notre Dame stadium be back to full capacity, but tailgating and other activities are expected to be allowed as well.
“In addition to a full capacity crowd, we are optimistic that conditions will allow us to resume outdoor game-day traditions, such as tailgating, football player walk, Midnight Drummers Circle and Football Fridays at the Eck,” Swarbrick added.
Per the release: Starting this week, ticket sales will begin with season ticket members having the opportunity to renew their tickets. In mid-July, Notre Dame’s ticket lottery will begin for all eligible participants and single-game tickets will be made available in mid-August.
Notre Dame will have seven home games on its 2021 schedule: Toledo Sept. 11, Purdue Sept. 18, Cincinnati Oct. 2, USC Oct. 23, North Carolina Oct. 30, Navy Nov. 6 and Georgia Tech Nov. 20.
