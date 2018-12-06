Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Of the four teams to earn a berth to the College Football Playoffs there is little doubt that Notre Dame was the biggest surprise. It took quite some time for even the most ardent Notre Dame supporter to believe this team was actually good enough to become a playoff team.

Notre Dame had been close before, but its November woes kept some from completely buying in, but the Irish seemed to save their best for the final month. The team’s biggest margin of victory month was the final one of the season, and two of the team’s three biggest blowouts came during November, including a 33-point victory over previously 12th-ranked Syracuse.

By the end of the season many of the doubters – both followers of the program and those in the national media – had come to respect to Irish team. But not everyone has completely bought into the reality that Notre Dame is actually one of the four best teams. Most accept that Notre Dame “deserved” to be in based on their undefeated record, but when the discussion turned to the four “best” teams the Fighting Irish are often dismissed.

Fox Sports personality Clay Travis summed up best what he and others like ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit think about Notre Dame.

“Who is the best team and who is the most deserving. Alabama and Clemson were the most deserving teams, they were the one and two,” Travis recently said Outkick The Coverage. “The only regret I would have as a larger media culture is I think we didn’t debate Notre Dame enough.

“I think there’s a legitimate debate to be had about whether Notre Dame is good enough that they’re deserving 12-0 schedule was worthy of being put into the College Football Playoff, because I think Notre Dame is substantially worse than other teams we were considering down the stretch.”

“I think Ohio State would beat Notre Dame, I think Georgia would beat Notre Dame, I think Oklahoma would beat Notre Dame, I think Clemson would beat Notre Dame, and I think Alabama would beat Notre Dame.”

Travis then went on to talk about what happened the last time Notre Dame made a game like this – the 2013 BCS National Championship Game – and the fact the Irish were routed 42-14 by Alabama. Let’s ignore for a second that Travis didn’t bring up the same concern with Ohio State – who lost to Clemson 31-0 just two years ago in the playoffs – or that the Tigers were whipped handily by Alabama a season ago. No, the only team whose past performance matters – a performance that was six years ago – is Notre Dame.

ESPN’s Joey Galloway had a similar comment soon after the Irish were announced as a playoff team.

“If we’re truly saying let’s just find the four best teams regardless of record or how they looked in their last game whether they won or lost, then I do believe Notre Dame,” Galloway said. “… If we’re not worried about wins and losses, we’re not worried about the two losses (for Georgia) we’re not worried about the zero at the end of Notre Dame, they need to be in the conversation if we’re trying to find the four best teams, because if that is the case then I don’t believe Notre Dame deserves to be there.”

Herbstreit loves to talk about the “eye test,” which is a pretty bad place to start this discussion since one’s “eye test” is the most subjective of all subjective metrics.

So where does this mantra come from? Is it really about what their “eye test” tells them or is there still a bias against Notre Dame – and a somewhat reasonable bias based on history – based on the team’s past failures.

Are they right? I don’t believe so. I believe what tends to happen in these venues is talking points emerge and sometimes subconsciously many people in this business tend to grab onto the same talking points and perception becomes reality. But sometimes perception isn’t reality, and there are numbers that back that up.

Let’s take a look at some numbers for the four playoff teams and the two teams in Georgia and Ohio State that some believe should have been in over Notre Dame.