Notre Dame moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 14 as well. The Irish remained in the No. 14 position in the Super 16 Poll conducted by the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) and National Football Foundation (NFF). Inside ND Sports publisher Eric Hansen is a voter in the FWAA-NFF Super 16.

The Coaches Poll seemingly took an extra week to react to Notre Dame’s 48-20 win over USC last weekend. The Irish (6-2) moved up four spots to No. 14 on Sunday after only moving up three spots the previous week.

Even with the week off, Notre Dame football moved up in two major polls.

Notre Dame likely won’t play another ranked team in its final four games of the regular season. Three of Notre Dame’s final four opponents lost Saturday.

Pittsburgh (2-5) will head to South Bend on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC) following a 21-17 loss to Wake Forest (4-3). The Panthers followed up last weekend’s 38-21 home victory over Louisville with a road loss to the Demon Deacons, who scored the game-winning touchdown with seven seconds remaining. Wake Forest, who will visit Notre Dame on Nov. 18, was the only future Irish opponent to win Saturday.

Clemson (4-3) eliminated any chance of appearing in the top 25 ahead of its Nov. 4 home matchup with Notre Dame by losing to Miami on Saturday. The Tigers blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before falling to Miami in double overtime.

Stanford (2-5), Notre Dame’s final regular season opponent on Nov. 25, wasn’t competitive at home in a 42-7 loss to UCLA on Saturday.

Four of Notre Dame’s previous opponents remain ranked in the AP and Coaches poll, with both of its losses being ranked the highest: Ohio State (No. 3 in both), Louisville (No. 18 in both), Duke (No. 20 in AP, No. 21 in Coaches), and USC (No. 22 in Coaches, No. 24 in AP). Ohio State beat Penn State, 20-12, in a top-10 matchup, Louisville was idle, Duke lost to No. 4 Florida State, 38-20, and USC lost to No. 14 Utah.

