Elite defensive line play requires a group effort. No matter how good the best defensive lineman might be, the unit can’t thrive unless it is strong across the board. There is little doubt that in 2019 Notre Dame will have one of – if not the best – defensive end units in the entire country.

Whether or not Notre Dame has an elite defensive line – instead of just an elite defensive end group – will be determined by the play of the defensive tackles. Losing All-American Jerry Tillery certainly hurts, and starting nose tackle Jonathan Bonner was a steady player a season ago. The top three players on the depth chart have experience and potential, but just how good that group can be remains to be seen.